Beaucoup Eats to add unofficial mini grocery store to restaurant!

NEW ORLEANS – A veteran-owned business comes up with a few ideas to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis.



“In the state that we’re in right now, it’s about feeding our bodies – feeding our immune system so we make sure that we have plenty of veggie options that’s gonna aid and fighting cause we all wanna get out of this” Beaucoup Eats Owner, Lakesha Reed told WGNO.

The small business has been around for almost a year (May 2020). Reed tells us, they’re known for serving the city delicious, yet healthy food. However, business this past month hasn’t been booming. Fortunately, the restaurant is doing something about it!



“We have meal prep services.”



A service that they haven’t offered before. $50 for five meals and $80 for ten! “Everything’s of course gloved up. We wear masks, we’re protected” The owner shared.



A big part of staying open was creating an unofficial mini grocery store inside of her restaurant packed with everyday items.



“I think it’s absolutely wonderful” New Orleans Nurse, Latanya Parker said. “We have a lot of walking traffic in the area people that do not have the means to actually go out into the community. So that actually helps a lot.”



Essential workers also get 15% off of their order. A little something to show their gratitude. “We just wanna get them fed as quickly as possible and get something in them so that they can keep going.”

Which frontline workers are grateful for!



“We just appreciate them continuing to do daily lunch specials and offering us a healthy menu that we can choose from” Parker told us.

“My hope for us it to come together and to be more aware of our health and and the next man and just work together” Reed said.

If you know of a small business keeping their doors open this pandemic, email roneil@wgno.com!