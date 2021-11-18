Back again. Angry Entergy customers line up to demand answers about bills and disconnects.

Customer questions why his bill is $4,000 when his power has been off since Ida.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Long lines of angry customers were at the Entergy offices Tuesday and already at 5:00 A.M., the line is starting again today.

These customers are furious because some are worrying that Entergy is going to cut off their power and others are trying to get Entergy to turn their power back on.

One customer told us he was caught off guard when his power was disconnected without any notification. Many of the people standing in line on Tuesday say their power was cut off yet they have receipts proving they paid their bills. One even said, they showed Entergy the paperwork but, Entergy says that the customer is not in the system. So frustrations were running high as the line continued growing Tuesday evening.

“I paid my bill last week and I expected it to still be on today. I tried calling. I took matters into my own hands to come down here to actually talk to someone,” said Kenneth Johnson, a customer.

Entergy says they “suspended disconnects to help customers during (Ida) restoration and recovery” but, “resumed disconnects on November 1, 2021.”

Entergy says they encourage “customers who are struggling to pay their bills to work with Entergy.” The company went on to say, “they can extend or modify deferred payment arrangements.”

The Entergy office opens at 8:00 a.m. and based on what we saw at closing time yesterday evening, people will be here again today. Several upset customers were still trying to get in after Entergy closed.

We will keep you updated on what happens today.