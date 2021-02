JEFFERSON, LA — Starting Thursday at 9:30 a.m., all lanes of Avondale Garden Road between Gambino and River Road will be closed at the railroad crossing.

Motorists will be detoured through George Street.

The closure is necessary for repairs to the railroad road crossing at a cost of $60K.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

For more information, please contact Burnell Zachary, BNSF Railway, at 337-466-8583.