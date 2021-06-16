Audubon Zoo announces reopening of two popular exhibits

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two fan-favorite exhibits have reopened at Audubon Zoo.

The zoo took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to announce the return of Jaguar Jungle’s Nocturnal House, as well as Reptile Encounter.

“Come discover an exotic world of reptiles and creatures of the night!,” the post proclaimed.

Audubon Zoo Days/Hours

Open: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry one hour before close)

Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry one hour before close) Closed: Monday-Tuesday

The Audubon Nature Institute says the safety of the zoo’s guests, staff, volunteers and animals is of top priority.

Face masks are optional and no longer required.

Stay cool this summer! Grab your tickets for Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, which are on sale now. 😎 ☀️



For more details about tickets, cabana rentals, and the 2021 season schedule follow this link: https://t.co/Y1Ij4mt6ZC pic.twitter.com/qabWyB0PJK — Audubon Nature Institute (@AudubonNature) June 13, 2021

The zoo also invites the public to stay cool this summer by visiting Cool Zoo and Gator Run’s 750-foot lazy river. Cabana rentals are also available.

Tickets for both are available by clicking here.