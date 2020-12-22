Audubon Zoo animals make Santa’s nice list

The animals over at Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquariums of the Americas are making Santa’s list. Click the video below to see who made the nice list.

And now until January 13, Audubon is collecting string lights for recycling. It’s all apart of their “Lights for Lions” conservation campaign to help save lions out in the wild. By donating your lights, you help keep them out of landfills and into the habitats of the animals. If you have any lights you’d like to donate there’s a drop-off box located outside of the zoo’s front entrance.