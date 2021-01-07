AT&T Expands #BelieveNewOrleans initiative in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The city announced AT&T will expand in New Orleans East through its #BelieveNewOrleans campaign. Believe New Orleans and AT&T are working with leaders in the community to impact New Orleans East.

The expansion is in partnership with SHARP Men New Orleans, The First 72+ and Fund17. With a $175,000 donation, they hope to support residents looking for larger opportunities.

“We are so grateful to AT&T for their support to our community organizations this year in helping to combat poverty,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Their contributions are vital in helping stop the cycle of incarceration by fostering independence through education, stable and secure housing and employment, healthcare and community engagement.

“Our city needs this kind of support now more than ever, so it is imperative that organizations step up to assist in any way possible.”

The city commends the work of businesses like AT&T who are giving back to their community through a variety of different initiatives and donations.