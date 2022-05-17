ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — This week, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is showing its support for the Louisiana Special Olympics by hosting the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

According to the Louisiana Special Olympics, the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is its largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser.

It involves law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carrying the “Flame of Hope” into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional, and World Games.

Every year, nearly 110,000 law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.

At the end of the Torch Run in Ascension Parish, participants will be able to enjoy a plate of jambalaya, and all registrants will receive an official t-shirt.

The event will take place Friday, May 20, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the run starting at 10 a.m.

Click here to register.