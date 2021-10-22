Applications will soon open for Salvation Army Christmas assistance programs

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — With the 2021 Holiday Season just around the corner, the Salvation Army will soon open up applications for families needing assistance with Christmas gifts.

From October 25 through 29, people can apply for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas programs. The Angel Tree helps provide clothing and toys to kids 12 years and younger, while the Silver Bells assists seniors 65 years and older.

Anyone wanting to register should visit the Salvation Army during the application period:

Salvation Army (4500 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA)

Application period: October 25-29

Registration times: 9:00 am – 12pm and 1pm -3pm

Information Required for Angel Tree Application

Parent or legal guardians photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificate or Medicaid card for 12 and under

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestions

Information Required for Silver Bells Program

Photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Clothing/shoe sizes

Suggested items in need (not to exceed $50.00)



For more information on the Christmas programs, contact the Salvation Army by calling (504) 899-4569.

The Salvation Army Reports more than 1,700 area kids and seniors were assisted in the 2020 Holiday Season.