Antoine’s Celebrates National Oysters Rockefeller Day 2021

NEW ORLEANS — Antoine’s is kicking off National Oysters Rockefeller Day by offering oysters for $5 on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We have had so much fun celebrating National Oysters Rockefeller Day over the last few years and are glad to continue the tradition into 2021,” said Antoine’s fifth-generation CEO and proprietor Rick Blount. “We consider Oysters Rockefeller the crown jewel of Antoine’s menu, and while so much has changed this past year, this iconic dish remains as popular and delicious as always.”

The oysters will be served in the Hermes Bar or in the dining room this Friday and Saturday for lunch and dinner.

For more information, visit our website at www.antoines.com.