All aboard: Mayor Cantrell comments on return of New Orleans-to-Mobile train service

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on the announcement that Amtrak would restore its rail service connecting New Orleans to Mobile:

“This Administration has worked from day one to lead and support more regional approaches to mobility options. Reconnecting New Orleans to Mobile by rail, with stops along some of our other treasured Gulf Coast destinations, will benefit our residents, businesses and visitors. This return has been a long time coming, and we’re excited to see Amtrak back on these rails in 2022.”

The service will include stops in the Mississippi Gulf Coast communities of Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

Amtrak service on this line has been dormant since Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005.