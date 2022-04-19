NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Four vessels will be docked near the Morial Convention Center along the Riverfront until Friday, April 22, 2022. If you head down there, the crews will welcome you onboard for a free tour.

While the sweet melodies from the Navy Brass Band or the Jazz Combo will be playing throughout the city for the next few days, there will be a lot to experience during Navy Week.

Tomorrow, April 20, chefs will go head-to-head in a Louisiana seafood cook-off between each ship’s culinary specialists and local chefs. Then, a dazzling display will light up the sky Wednesday night. Fireworks will begin around 9:00 P.M. and the perfect spot to watch will be at Woldenberg Park and the Riverwalk.

Here’s a look at when the ships will be open for free tours.

The vessels will be open for general public visitation from 1 – 5 p.m. on April 19 and 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 5 p.m. on April 20 and 21**, and there will be dockside displays and ship company members to interact with and enjoy while you wait.

Parking is available near Julia Street next to the Convention Center. Also, there are a few lots to park at on St. Joseph Street.

Once you’ve seen the ships, tasted the delicious bites, heard the jazz music, and been dazzled by the fireworks, it will be time to say farewell to the crews as they head back to sea on Friday but, we will send them off in true New Orleans style.

Around 9:00 A.M, church bells will ring across the city and everyone is invited to wish the sailors luck on their next voyage.

Navy Band Performances

Throughout the week, Navy bands will be performing in and around the French Quarter and Warehouse District. Shows, dates, and times include:

Navy Brass Band | Oscar Dunn Park | April 18 at 2 p.m.

Jazz Combo | French Market | April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Navy Brass Band | Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off at Spanish Plaza | April 20 at 1 p.m.

Navy Brass Band | French Market | April 21 at 10 a.m.

Jazz Combo and Navy Brass Band | Jean Lafitte National Historical Park & Preserve | April 21, 1 – 2:30 p.m.