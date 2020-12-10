A shooting on Tuesday in Lacome leaves 3 injured, 2 dead

LACOMBE, LA: The St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that left the Lacombe community in shock.



“That is a tragedy, it is. I mean, it’s sad cause these are young kids,” said Lacombe resident Gabriel Ducre. “About 9:30, you heard a lot of gunfire in the neighborhood which is unusual back here and then all of the sudden, about 30 minutes later comes the fire department, the ambulance, and even homeland security.”

On Tuesday morning, a shooting took place at a Lacombe home, leaving two men dead and three people injured including a 4-year-old girl. St. Tammany Parish deputies say the homeowner claims he shot four men after they entered his home armed with guns.



“Family man, high school football player, high school baseball— he was great at baseball,” said Ducre. “He went to LSU, he’s an all-around good kid!”

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith released a statement saying, “While it is always tragic anytime there is a loss of life, I am pleased that due to the rapid response time of our deputies, all parties that were involved have been accounted for.”