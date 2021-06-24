“A Pint for a Pint”: Chafunkta Brewing Company to host food and blood drive this weekend

MANDEVILLE, La. — Chafunkta Brewing Company hopes to help replenish a local food bank and blood center this weekend with its own unique twist.

The brewery will host a “Stock our Shelves” food and blood drive on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm to benefit the Northshore Food Bank and The Blood Center. The event comes after both facilities have reported facing critical shortages.

Visitors who donate a pint of blood will receive a voucher for a pint of beer. Additionally, The Blood Center will make a $5 donation to the Food Bank for every unit of blood collected. Northshore Food Bank also welcomes non-perishable and canned food along with monetary donations.

Alongside Chafunkta will be Fat Boy’s Pizza dishing out delicious slices, and the Mande Milkshakers who will be on-hand for fun entertainment.

The brewery is located at 69123 Skybrook Road in Mandeville. For more information, click here to follow the event on Facebook.