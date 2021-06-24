“A Pint for a Pint”: Chafunkta Brewing Company to host food and blood drive this weekend

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDEVILLE, La. — Chafunkta Brewing Company hopes to help replenish a local food bank and blood center this weekend with its own unique twist.

The brewery will host a “Stock our Shelves” food and blood drive on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm to benefit the Northshore Food Bank and The Blood Center. The event comes after both facilities have reported facing critical shortages.

Visitors who donate a pint of blood will receive a voucher for a pint of beer. Additionally, The Blood Center will make a $5 donation to the Food Bank for every unit of blood collected. Northshore Food Bank also welcomes non-perishable and canned food along with monetary donations.

Alongside Chafunkta will be Fat Boy’s Pizza dishing out delicious slices, and the Mande Milkshakers who will be on-hand for fun entertainment.

The brewery is located at 69123 Skybrook Road in Mandeville. For more information, click here to follow the event on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News