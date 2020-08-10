A New Orleans activist-turned-designer uses her talents to send a message

NEW ORLEANS – A local New Orleanian brought authentic designs to life by creating a clothing line with a meaning behind it.



It’s no secret- the current events happening around the world are demanding justice, fairness and equality. That’s no different here in New Orleans. Victoria Caraballo is an activist and she’s also a designer – using her talents to share a powerful message. She birthed a clothing line called Latina 504, a brand that represents minorities uniting.



“I’m a third-generation Latina. I was born and raised on the Westbank and then I was raised around the black community,” Caraballo explained. “So, I felt like it was very important for both cultures to combine cause I see how much alike both cultures are to each other.”

Caraballo dreams up the concept and a graphic designer digitalizes and creates the prints. While the business only started in July, Caraballo says she’s received a tremendous amount of support which is rewarding because this is a labor of love.



“I’m educating people as well,” said Caraballo. “Like, if you go on my website, each shirt gives a description and it gives history or the meaning behind the shirt.”

Caraballo says she’ll be dropping Black Lives Matter shirts on Friday, August 14th, 2020. She confirmed 20% of the proceeds will go to Take ‘Em Down NOLA.

“They are the biggest Black Lives Matter movement in New Orleans and they put a lot of work into what they do,” Caraballo shared.



As Caraballo’s clothing line grows, she hopes the unity between minorities does too. If you’d like to support Caraballo’s message, you can visit her website at Latina504.com.