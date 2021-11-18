A journey to the Middle Ages for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival!

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — It’s a journey to the Middle Ages in our own backyard! The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is a must-see attraction for fans of history, fun, food, and more.

A step back in time awaits at the village of Albright opening every weekend through December 12 in Hammond.

The village brings to life the scene of 16th Century England, complete with attractions, games, food, music, and The Bard himself, William Shakespeare, giving acting lessons.

“What light through yonder window breaks?”

The massive Ren Fest stretches over 16 acres and boasts 120 merchants, featuring everything from handmade toys to art. There’s a schedule for the popular attractions.

What also gathers a crowd are the falconry shows.

“We removed the hood and you see his big, beautiful, dark brown eyes,” explained Miss Kitty with the Renaissance Festival.

The food choices range from cookies to international fare, but make no mistake — the Louisiana Renaissance Festival has something for everyone, as well as an invite from Queen Elizabeth I.

“Enjoy the history! Take part in what you can,” said the Queen. “See things that are different that you are not accustomed to that spark your thoughts.”

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is located at 46448 River Road in Hammond. Learn more about the festival by clicking here.