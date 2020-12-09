71-year-old missing woman found dead after a 48-hour search

NEW ORLEANS – The hunt for the 71-year-old missing Destrehan woman is over with the worst possible outcome.
“Well, after literally 48 hours of searching with four-wheelers, drones, helicopters, K-9s from three agencies, I regret to report that we’ve located Mrs. Chauvin unfortunately, deceased,” St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne told WGNO.
A helicopter located Anna Mae Chauvin’s body on Tuesday just before noon. She was found in a wooded area north of the New Sarpy community, just west of the Ormond subdivision. Out of an abundance of caution, officers are treating this investigation like a crime scene but they believe Chauvin died from exposure.
“She was out there with little clothes. We knew it rained Sunday evening so she was probably wet,” said Champagne. “It’s possible, she may have actually slipped into a ditch or canal right nearby— we don’t know for sure of that yet. It looks like her clothes was wet. Our sympathies go out to Mrs. Chauvin’s family.”