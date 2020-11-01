25,000 families still without power in Orleans Parish; 85% should have electricity by Monday

NEW ORLEANS – After Hurricane Zeda plowed through parts of the state, many lost power. Some are still waiting for their lights to cut on which could be happening soon. Initially, more than 400,000 families lost electricity across Louisiana. 25,000 families in Orleans Parish are still without it.



“We understand how frustrating it is,” David Ellis, CEO of Entergy New Orleans told WGNO on Sunday morning. “We were hit by a very big storm. The polls out from Zeta versus Delta were 286% greater. There was a lot more damage from Zeta than there was from Delta.”



Fortunately, the dark days could be coming to an end for the remaining homes without power. Ellis says 80% of families across the state will likely have power restored by Monday. In Orleans Parish, about 85% of families should have electricity.

“We’re moving at a very fast pace. We’re continuing to add resources: more vegetation crews, more line crews as they become available. We ask for the indulgence of the residents and their patience. We are working as fast and as efficiently as we can to restore power,” said Ellis.