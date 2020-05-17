13 shot, at least one in critical condition after Bogalusa shooting during a memorial

NEW ORLEANS – Yesterday was supposed to be a celebration of life in Bogalusa but it ended in a night of horror.



“All I wanted to do was celebrate his life. I didn’t want it to be a sad occasion I wanted to give his siblings, his kids his family just peace” Dominique James’ Mother, Rena Robertson shared with WGNO this afternoon.



Dominique James was murdered and his body was found last Friday. On Saturday, at East 4th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, an all-day memorial service was held in his honor.



Around 9 o’clock that night, gun shots were fired leaving 13 people injured and at least one in critical condition. “I’m angry! I’m angry, I am. For inconsiderate people to come through and it has to end with people running and crying.”



The Bogalusa Police department is working to find possible suspects. They’re not sure if Saturday’s shooting has anything to do with Dominique. When his family was asked – “No, no, no! I don’t believe it had anything to do!” said Dominique James’ Uncle, Trevon Toney.



For now, the town is cleaning up the area and trying to stay hopeful that justice will be served for both cases.



“All we can do now is is we just need to sand together in prayer for our community an our kids” Robertson said.

If you have tips or information about either case, call The Bogalusa Police Department at (985) 732-3611.