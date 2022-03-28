NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 22, the George Rodrigue Foundation of Arts announced the winners of its annual visual art and songwriting contests.
13 Louisiana high school juniors and seniors were awarded $25,000 in college scholarships.
Along with the $25,000 dollars, contest winners were also awarded by having their artwork and/or song lyrics featured in GRFA’s second cookbook, The Pot and the Palette Cookbook II.
The book will debut in Fall 2022.
HERE ARE THE WINNERS:
Songwriting contest winners
- 1st Place – $3,000
- Kaleb Summers (Junior, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, New Orleans)
- “Nothing is Missing”
- 2nd Place – $2,000
- Jayda Martin (Senior, Edna Karr Secondary School, New Orleans)
- “The City Where We Live To Eat”
- 3rd Place – $1,000
- Emma Navarro (Senior, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, New Orleans)
- “Sweet Tooth”
Visual art contest
- 1st Place Senior — $5,000
- Callan Thornton (West Monroe High School, West Monroe)
- “Fresher Than Expected”
- 2nd Place Senior – $4,000
- Lily Ni (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport)
- “It Takes Berries to Make Jam”
- 3rd Place Senior – $3,000
- Abigail Rinaudo (Ouachita Parish High School, Monroe)
- “Ruston’s Sweetest Peach”
- 4th Place Senior – $2,000
- Mary-Evelyn King (Glenbrook School, Minden)
- “Meredith Meets Mudbug”
- 5th Place Senior – $1,000
- GraceAnne Hodgson (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport)
- “Mrs. Leah Chase”
- 1st Place Junior – $1,500
- Nancy Shi (Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Baton Rouge)
- “Louisiana Supper”
- 2nd Place Junior – $1,000
- Anna Miley (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport)
- “Awe Shucks”
- 3rd Place Junior – $750
- Emma Jackson (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport)
- “The Holy Trinity”
- 4th Place Junior – $500
- Emily Bonin (Southside High School, Youngsville)
- “Les Cadien”
- 5th Place Junior – $250
- Sophia Bi (Hayes Academy School for Advanced Studies, Metairie)
- “The Reward”
Take a look at the student’s artwork and songwriting here.