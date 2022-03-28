NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 22, the George Rodrigue Foundation of Arts announced the winners of its annual visual art and songwriting contests.

13 Louisiana high school juniors and seniors were awarded $25,000 in college scholarships.

Along with the $25,000 dollars, contest winners were also awarded by having their artwork and/or song lyrics featured in GRFA’s second cookbook, The Pot and the Palette Cookbook II.

The book will debut in Fall 2022.

HERE ARE THE WINNERS:

Songwriting contest winners

1st Place – $3,000 Kaleb Summers (Junior, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, New Orleans) “Nothing is Missing”



2nd Place – $2,000 Jayda Martin (Senior, Edna Karr Secondary School, New Orleans) “The City Where We Live To Eat”



3rd Place – $1,000 Emma Navarro (Senior, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, New Orleans) “Sweet Tooth”



Visual art contest

1 st Place Senior — $5,000 Callan Thornton (West Monroe High School, West Monroe) “Fresher Than Expected”

2nd Place Senior – $4,000 Lily Ni (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport) “It Takes Berries to Make Jam”



3rd Place Senior – $3,000 Abigail Rinaudo (Ouachita Parish High School, Monroe) “Ruston’s Sweetest Peach”



4th Place Senior – $2,000 Mary-Evelyn King (Glenbrook School, Minden) “Meredith Meets Mudbug”



5th Place Senior – $1,000 GraceAnne Hodgson (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport) “Mrs. Leah Chase”



1st Place Junior – $1,500 Nancy Shi (Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Baton Rouge) “Louisiana Supper”



2nd Place Junior – $1,000 Anna Miley (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport) “Awe Shucks”



3rd Place Junior – $750 Emma Jackson (Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport) “The Holy Trinity”



4th Place Junior – $500 Emily Bonin (Southside High School, Youngsville) “Les Cadien”



5th Place Junior – $250 Sophia Bi (Hayes Academy School for Advanced Studies, Metairie) “The Reward”



