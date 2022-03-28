NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 22, the George Rodrigue Foundation of Arts announced the winners of its annual visual art and songwriting contests.

13 Louisiana high school juniors and seniors were awarded $25,000 in college scholarships.

Along with the $25,000 dollars, contest winners were also awarded by having their artwork and/or song lyrics featured in GRFA’s second cookbook, The Pot and the Palette Cookbook II.

The book will debut in Fall 2022.

HERE ARE THE WINNERS:

Songwriting contest winners

  • 3rd Place – $1,000
    • Emma Navarro (Senior, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, New Orleans)
    • “Sweet Tooth”

Visual art contest

  • 5th Place Senior – $1,000
  • 2nd Place Junior – $1,000
  • 4th Place Junior – $500
  • 5th Place Junior – $250

