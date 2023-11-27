NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Meteorologist Brooke Laizer is out at The King Firm in New Orleans (2912 Canal St.) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.
It’s predicted to a be cold winter and donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2023 Coats for Kids helps make our goal happen.
A tradition that has spanned 27 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 77,000 Coats for Kids in New Orleans and surrounding areas.
With the support of community partners, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need it most during cold winter days.
Orleans Parish
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy — 7211 Regent St., New Orleans
- Home Bank — 3915 Canal St., New Orleans
- Home Bank — 5435 Magazine St., New Orleans
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 3333 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 2601 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans
- The King Firm — 2912 Canal St., New Orleans
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 2900 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 3600 General Degaulle Dr., New Orleans
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 4417 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans
Jefferson Parish
- Home Bank — 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
- Home Bank — 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood
- Home Bank — 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey
- Home Bank — 4401 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 3211 Williams Blvd., Kenner
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna
- Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave., Metairie
- Jefferson Federation of Teachers — 2540 Severn Ave. #301, Metairie
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 3519 Williams Blvd., Kenner
- GT Automotive — 3247 Chetta Dr., Metairie
St. Tammany Parish
- Home Bank — 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington
- Home Bank — 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville
- Home Bank — 69291 Hwy 21, Covington
- Home Bank — 82255 Hwy 25, Folsom
- Home Bank — 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell
- Home Bank — 70963 Hwy 59, Abita Springs
- Top Notch Auto Repair — 1724 Gause Blvd., Slidell
Tangipahoa Parish
- Tangi Car Care Center — 915 N Morrison Blvd., Hammond
- Cashio’s Complete Automotive and Outdoor World — 14075 US 190, Hammond
St. John the Baptist Parish
- Quality Automotive & Bait — 157 Belle Terre Blvd., Laplace
Terrebonne Parish
- Headache and Pain Center — 123 Frontage Rd., Gray
WGNO’s Coats for Kids runs until Jan. 12, 2024.
