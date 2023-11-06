METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) — Meteorologist Brooke Laizer is out at Home Bank in Metairie (1600 Veterans Blvd.) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

Donate at any of these Home Bank locations:

ORLEANS PARISH

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank – 5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

JEFFERSON PARISH

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437

Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461

Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420

It’s predicted to a be cold winter and donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2023 Coats for Kids helps make our goal happen.

A tradition that has spanned 27 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 77,000 Coats for Kids in New Orleans and surrounding areas.

With the support of community partners, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need it most during cold winter days.

Orleans Parish

Home Bank — 3915 Canal St., New Orleans

— 3915 Canal St., New Orleans Home Bank — 5435 Magazine St., New Orleans

— 5435 Magazine St., New Orleans SpeeDee Oil Change — 3333 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans

— 3333 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans SpeeDee Oil Change — 2601 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans

— 2601 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans Rich’s Wash Dat — 2900 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans

— 2900 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans Rich’s Wash Dat — 3600 General Degaulle Dr., New Orleans

— 3600 General Degaulle Dr., New Orleans Rich’s Wash Dat — 4417 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans

Jefferson Parish

Home Bank — 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

— 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie Home Bank — 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood

— 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood Home Bank — 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey

— 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey Home Bank — 4401 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie

— 4401 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 3211 Williams Blvd., Kenner

— 3211 Williams Blvd., Kenner SpeeDee Oil Change — 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

— 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

— 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

— 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna

— 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna The King Firm — 2912 Canal St., New Orleans

— 2912 Canal St., New Orleans Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave., Metairie

— 2609 Harvard Ave., Metairie Charbonnet Family Pharmacy — 7211 Regent St., New Orleans

— 7211 Regent St., New Orleans Jefferson Federation of Teachers — 2540 Severn Ave. #301, Metairie

— 2540 Severn Ave. #301, Metairie Rich’s Wash Dat — 3519 Williams Blvd., Kenner

— 3519 Williams Blvd., Kenner GT Automotive — 3247 Chetta Dr., Metairie

St. Tammany Parish

Home Bank — 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington

— 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington Home Bank — 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville

— 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville Home Bank — 69291 Hwy 21, Covington

— 69291 Hwy 21, Covington Home Bank — 82255 Hwy 25, Folsom

— 82255 Hwy 25, Folsom Home Bank — 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell

— 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell Home Bank — 70963 Hwy 59, Abita Springs

— 70963 Hwy 59, Abita Springs Top Notch Auto Repair — 1724 Gause Blvd., Slidell

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangi Car Care Center — 915 N Morrison Blvd., Hammond

— 915 N Morrison Blvd., Hammond Cashio’s Complete Automotive and Outdoor World — 14075 US 190, Hammond

St. John the Baptist Parish

Quality Automotive & Bait — 157 Belle Terre Blvd., Laplace

Terrebonne Parish

Headache and Pain Center — 123 Frontage Rd., Gray

WGNO’s Coats for Kids runs until Jan. 12, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.