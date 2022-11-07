Meteorologist Brook Laizer is out at Home Bank in Metairie (1600 Veterans Blvd.) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

Donate at any of these Home Bank locations:

WGNO’s Coats For Kids

Keeping our kids warm is not a just a necessity but should always be our priority as a community.

It’s predicted to a be cold winter and donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2022 Coats For Kids helps make our goal happen. A tradition that has spanned 26 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 77,000 Coats For Kids in New Orleans and surrounding areas.

With the support of community partners such as Blaze Courier, Entergy New Orleans, Russell’s Cleaning, MPress Printing, and NOLA Box, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need them most during these cold winter days… our kids. Please click on links above to support local businesses in our community and get more information on their services.

We would also like to thank our invaluable community partners that serve as dropping locations for your donated new or lightly-used coat. Those businesses include The King Firm, Home Bank, Sweet Dreams Mattresses & Furniture, Headache & Pain Center, Jani King, Charbonnet Family Pharmacy, Calloway & Sons AC & Heating, Doerr Furniture, SpeeDee Oil Change, Spudly’s Super Spuds, Holy Cross, Amanda Miller Realty and Once Upon A Child. Please continue to check back on the drop off locations listed below as more community partners hop on board.

WGNO’s Coats For Kids runs November 7, 2022 – January 13, 2023. Please tune in to Good Morning New Orleans at 4:30AM, WGNO News at 11AM, 5PM, 6PM and 10PM or click on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wgno for the latest on how you can help the community during these cold winter days.

ORLEANS PARISH

Doerr Furniture – 914 Elysian Fields Ave New Orleans, LA 70117

2021 Title Sponsor: The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

SpeeDee Oil Change – 3333 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118

SpeeDee Oil Change – 2601 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Holy Cross School – 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy 7211 Regent St, New Orleans, LA 70124

Calloway & Sons AC & Heating 10064 I-10 Service Rd New Orleans, 70127

ST BERNARD PARISH

Amanda Miller Realty 300 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043

Sweet Dreams Mattress & Furniture 209 E Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043

JEFFERSON PARISH

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Once Upon a Child – 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

SpeeDee Oil Change – 3211 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065

SpeeDee Oil Change – 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70005

SpeeDee Oil Change – 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

SpeeDee Oil Change – 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003

SpeeDee Oil Change – 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna, LA 70056

Spudly’s Super Spuds – 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Jani-King 3230 West Esplanade Avenue Suite 100 Metairie, Louisiana 70002

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Doerr Furniture – 1645 N. Hwy 190 Suite 600 Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437

Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420

Once Upon a Child – 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471

Calloway & Sons AC & Heating 520 Asbury Drive A Mandeville, LA

TERREBONNE PARISH

Headache And Pain Center – 123 Frontage Road Gray, LA 70359