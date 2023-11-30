METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s a holiday tradition for WGNO.

We’ve been collecting Coats for Kids for 27 years now.

That’s a closet full of more than 77,000 coats.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at St. Catherine of Siena School in Metairie where the kids give the coats off their backs.

With the support of community partners, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need it most during cold winter days.

If you’ve got a coat to donate, just head over here:

Orleans Parish

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy — 7211 Regent St., New Orleans

— 7211 Regent St., New Orleans Home Bank — 3915 Canal St., New Orleans

— 3915 Canal St., New Orleans Home Bank — 5435 Magazine St., New Orleans

— 5435 Magazine St., New Orleans SpeeDee Oil Change — 3333 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans

— 3333 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans SpeeDee Oil Change — 2601 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans

— 2601 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans The King Firm — 2912 Canal St., New Orleans

— 2912 Canal St., New Orleans Rich’s Wash Dat — 2900 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans

— 2900 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans Rich’s Wash Dat — 3600 General Degaulle Dr., New Orleans

— 3600 General Degaulle Dr., New Orleans Rich’s Wash Dat — 4417 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans

Jefferson Parish

Home Bank — 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

— 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie Home Bank — 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood

— 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood Home Bank — 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey

— 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey Home Bank — 4401 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie

— 4401 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 3211 Williams Blvd., Kenner

— 3211 Williams Blvd., Kenner SpeeDee Oil Change — 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

— 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

— 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

— 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie SpeeDee Oil Change — 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna

— 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave., Metairie

— 2609 Harvard Ave., Metairie Jefferson Federation of Teachers — 2540 Severn Ave. #301, Metairie

— 2540 Severn Ave. #301, Metairie Rich’s Wash Dat — 3519 Williams Blvd., Kenner

— 3519 Williams Blvd., Kenner GT Automotive — 3247 Chetta Dr., Metairie

St. Tammany Parish

Home Bank — 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington

— 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington Home Bank — 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville

— 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville Home Bank — 69291 Hwy 21, Covington

— 69291 Hwy 21, Covington Home Bank — 82255 Hwy 25, Folsom

— 82255 Hwy 25, Folsom Home Bank — 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell

— 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell Home Bank — 70963 Hwy 59, Abita Springs

— 70963 Hwy 59, Abita Springs Top Notch Auto Repair — 1724 Gause Blvd., Slidell

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangi Car Care Center — 915 N Morrison Blvd., Hammond

— 915 N Morrison Blvd., Hammond Cashio’s Complete Automotive and Outdoor World — 14075 US 190, Hammond

St. John the Baptist Parish

Quality Automotive & Bait — 157 Belle Terre Blvd., Laplace

Terrebonne Parish

Headache and Pain Center — 123 Frontage Rd., Gray

WGNO’s Coats for Kids runs until Jan. 12, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

