METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s a holiday tradition for WGNO.
We’ve been collecting Coats for Kids for 27 years now.
That’s a closet full of more than 77,000 coats.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at St. Catherine of Siena School in Metairie where the kids give the coats off their backs.
With the support of community partners, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need it most during cold winter days.
If you’ve got a coat to donate, just head over here:
Orleans Parish
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy — 7211 Regent St., New Orleans
- Home Bank — 3915 Canal St., New Orleans
- Home Bank — 5435 Magazine St., New Orleans
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 3333 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 2601 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans
- The King Firm — 2912 Canal St., New Orleans
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 2900 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 3600 General Degaulle Dr., New Orleans
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 4417 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans
Jefferson Parish
- Home Bank — 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
- Home Bank — 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood
- Home Bank — 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey
- Home Bank — 4401 Transcontinental Dr., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 3211 Williams Blvd., Kenner
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
- SpeeDee Oil Change — 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna
- Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave., Metairie
- Jefferson Federation of Teachers — 2540 Severn Ave. #301, Metairie
- Rich’s Wash Dat — 3519 Williams Blvd., Kenner
- GT Automotive — 3247 Chetta Dr., Metairie
St. Tammany Parish
- Home Bank — 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington
- Home Bank — 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville
- Home Bank — 69291 Hwy 21, Covington
- Home Bank — 82255 Hwy 25, Folsom
- Home Bank — 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell
- Home Bank — 70963 Hwy 59, Abita Springs
- Top Notch Auto Repair — 1724 Gause Blvd., Slidell
Tangipahoa Parish
- Tangi Car Care Center — 915 N Morrison Blvd., Hammond
- Cashio’s Complete Automotive and Outdoor World — 14075 US 190, Hammond
St. John the Baptist Parish
- Quality Automotive & Bait — 157 Belle Terre Blvd., Laplace
Terrebonne Parish
- Headache and Pain Center — 123 Frontage Rd., Gray
WGNO’s Coats for Kids runs until Jan. 12, 2024.
