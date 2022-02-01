McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Several Border Patrol vehicle pursuits have resulted in bailouts and rollovers involving migrants and smugglers in the past few days in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.

On Monday, with the assistance of a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter, border agents chased a Dodge Ram north of the remote town of San Manuel in Hidalgo County before the truck drove through a high game fence. Agents found the vehicle with the driver inside, who they said had a small amount of methamphetamine.

A few hours later, a Chevrolet Silverado truck drove through a fence in Santa Elena, Texas, in Starr County, after border agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector tried to conduct a vehicle stop. Eleven migrants from Mexico were found in the vehicle, but the driver was not present, CBP said Tuesday.

This Dodge Ram was confiscated north of San Manuel, Texas, near the CBP Checkpoint station in Falfurrias, Texas, after being involved in a chase on Jan. 31, 2022. (CBP Photo)

A Lincoln Navigator rolled over an embankment on Jan. 29, 2022, near the Rio Grande outside Rio Grande City, injuring 19 people. (CBP Photo)

On Sunday, agents were led on a chase after they tried to stop a Dodge Charger near U.S. 281 near San Manuel. DPS troopers aided in the chase and the Charger came to a stop near FM 490, a few miles to the southeast. The driver, a U.S. citizen, fled from the vehicle along with two passengers, who are from El Salvador. All three were apprehended, CBP officials said.

That same night, agents from the Rio Grande City Station in Starr County were led on a chase after they tried to stop a Chevrolet Silverado near the town of Garciasville. The vehicle was stopped near the Los Ebanos Port of Entry, where the driver, a U.S. citizen, and three Mexican nationals were apprehended with the help of DPS troopers, CBP reports.

On Saturday, agents from the Rio Grande City sector encountered a Lincoln Navigator that had rolled over an embankment, injuring 19 people near the Rio Grande in Starr County. Seven migrants were sent to nearby medical facilities, including one who was airlifted to a hospital, CBP reports.

Last Friday, a Chevrolet Silverado led agents on a chase near La Gloria, Texas, in rural Starr County. A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter assisted and the vehicle finally stopped in a neighborhood in Mission, Texas, in neighboring Hidalgo County. Nine migrants “all unlawfully present in the United States” were arrested, CBP officials said.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com.