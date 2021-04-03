Border officials open new tent facility to process migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. border officials in Eagle Pass, Texas have opened another temporary migrant processing facility to handle the growing number of undocumented immigrants crossing the border illegally.

The 90,000-square-foot facility is located next to the Border Patrol’s Eagle Pass South Station, which also houses the Del Rio Sector Central Processing Center, according to a news release, which describes the facility as similar to that of recently constructed soft-sided facilities.

The facility, which sits on 5 acres, is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP released videos and photos of the facility head of its opening. They show shower pods and holding pods, as well as a large processing room equipped with computers and surveillance cameras.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on April 2, 2021, announced the opening of a soft-sided facility in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Courtesy CBP)

The temporary facility will provide additional processing capacity for Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector, which reports a steady increase in border encounters starting last April, due in part to worsening economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters in Central America.

“The facility’s primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody,” the release said.

Eagle Pass is located about 145 miles southwest of San Antonio.

