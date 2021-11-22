10,000 National Guard and Texas state troopers deployed to border for ‘Operation Lone Star’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed 10,000 state troopers and National Guard units to the Texas border as part of “Operation Lone Star.” (Gov. Greg Abbott)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed 10,000 state troopers and National Guard units to the Texas border as part of “Operation Lone Star,” his office told Border Report on Monday.

Last week, Abbott posted on social media video showing dozens of steel shipping containers and Department of Public Safety troopers lining the banks of the Rio Grande near the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, as part of “Operation Steel Curtain.” The operation is under Operation Lone Star, which is a massive operation that began in March, a spokeswoman for the governor said.

Operation Lone Star is designed to supplement border security, and thwart human traffickers and drug cartel, Abbott says. It utilizes air, ground and marine tactical border security units.

The troop buildup comes as a caravan of migrants is heading north to the United States from southern Mexico.

“Through this important mission, DPS is partnering with the Texas Military Department (TMD) to employ Operation Steel Curtain tactics, which includes placing physical barriers – like large steel containers and concertina wire – as well as personnel and equipment along the border in order to block and repel criminal activity and stop violations of state law,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told Border Report on Monday.

Adjutant General Tracy Norris, who heads the Texas Army National Guard, has posted on Twitter several photos showing the concertina wire outside the steel shipping containers lining the river banks, which she wrote are designed “to protect our border communities.”

The @TXMilitary Dept. and @TxDPS continue to extend a steel curtain along the Texas-Mexico border. It's part of #OperationLoneStar, a state mission ordered by @GovAbbott @GregAbbott_TX earlier this year to protect our border communities. #TexansServingTexas pic.twitter.com/oFl0sDLzYv — MG Tracy Norris (@MGTracyNorris) November 15, 2021

Abbott has told media lately of what he calls the necessity to arm the Texas banks of the Rio Grande as several thousand migrants in several waves have been reported to be heading north toward the United States from southern Mexico.

“We continuously monitor the situation along the border in order to make real-time decisions and adjust our operations as necessary. DPS is working with federal, state and local partners on this mission, and we stand ready to protect the people and property of this state,” Olivarez told Border Report.

The @TXMilitary Dept. continues to emplace physical barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. This steel curtain strategy is in support of @GovAbbott @GregAbbott_TX's #OperationLoneStar. Our effort alongside @TxDPS, @TDEM, and others, seeks to deter transnational criminal activity. pic.twitter.com/8OZA0HEoBw — MG Tracy Norris (@MGTracyNorris) November 15, 2021

National Guard troops and state troopers last week conducted several maneuvers in the Eagle Pass area in preparation for a possible confrontation with migrants or large crowds, as were experienced about 70 miles north in the city of Del Rio, Texas, in September when 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, camped under the international bridge, prompting officials to close it.

