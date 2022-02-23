NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Still playing as smoothly as can be, 89-year-old Charlie Gabriel can still cook, and recalls his earliest memories of growing up in our city and learning to play a horn.

Gabriel stated, “I remember when I was 9 or 10 years old and my dad started teaching me. At 11 years old I was almost a professional musician because I was working with the Eureka Brass Band”

That would have been in the 1940’s and Gabriel started playing here at home, but eventually moved to Detroit and played with the likes of Aretha Franklin and Lionel Hampton and literally dozens of others

“It’s so heartwarming, ya know? You don’t realize it until someone brings it up or brings to your attention what they have heard and seen you on,” stated Gabriel.

Gabriel moved back to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and became one of the gems of our very own Preservation Hall.

Ben Jaffe of Preservation Hall explains, “He represents everything about Preservation Hall and the reason that we’re even here today. He reflects the entire history of New Orleans Music.”

During the pandemic shutdown, Ben Jaffe’s family and Gabriel’s family got even closer said Jaffe, “Music and chess were our way of dealing with the heaviness of COVID.”

As a result of playing together and working on songs without an audience Gabriel’s first feature album, 89, was born and that same sense of purpose radiated thru musicians that played on the project.

Joshua Starkman, who plays guitar on the project states, “It saved my life in many ways. My mental state. Like many people we went through bouts of anxiety and depression, feeling lost and things.”

89 is a collection of beautiful songs that Gabriel sees as his contribution to keeping the music alive.

“I hope that someone takes what I leave and embellish and do something with it. I would hate to take whatever I’ve got here and don’t leave anything for those that are doing this music after me,” stated Gabriel.

Charlie Gabriel’s “89” is available wherever you buy music.