NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —WGNO is privileged to celebrate black history and culture with our 2023 special, Honoring Black History: Sharing Our Stories. We give space to topics such as history, food, health, music, Historically Black Colleges and the community. Join, LBJ, Sefenech Henok and Christopher Leach in the illustrious sacred space of Studio Be for this full televised program. In this program, we also highlight “Xero” Skidmore and Gladney, two renown artists of Louisiana. We also celebrate Kyndall Jones and other HBCU students in their future endeavors. This is WGNO’s Black History tribute.

