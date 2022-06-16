NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, June 20, The Dooky Chase Family Foundation will hold a press conference to celebrate Juneteenth.

The press conference will be held at the Dooky Chase Restaurant, 2301 Orleans Avenue at 11:00 a.m.

The Chase family will celebrate with the installation of the historic marker commemorating the contribution of the Chase family to the State of Louisiana.

For more information, please contact Bill Rouselle, President of Bright Moments, LLC, at (504) 638-8244 or brightmome@aol.com