St John community seeks to honor one of their own

St. John the Baptist Parish, La.— A family in St. John the Baptist Parish is trying to honor a history maker from their family.

Christina Green Davis integrated the schools in the parish. Her daughter Adrian Davis Walker explains, “She decided to atttend Leon Godchaux High School, which was an all-white school in 1965.”



Walker says that courageous act by her mother forever changed the parish. Davis grew up in Garyville and went to school in Reserve, but it was that historic act that put their family in jeopardy every day.

According to Walker, “The family received death threats, she was spit on, she was hit, she was mocked.”

Davis went one to have a career at the Veterans Administration hospital in New Orleans, and she passed away in October of 2020, but now efforts are afoot to honor her in the Parish.

Tonia Schnyder, District 6 Councilwoman stated, “She should be in our history books. Our children and our grandchildren, they should know about Miss Davis. She should be in our libraries. I would like to see her name on a structure, a building, something large, because what she did, it cannot be duplicated.”

The St. John the Baptist Parish Council has a measure headed to workshop in order to determine how to honor their citizens.

