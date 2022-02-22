NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Art is expression. Art can also be a reflection, or a mirror on society. Jessica Strahan says she paints those who sometimes feel invisible in society. Being unnoticed is a feeling she knows all about. Jessica sees the invisible and then puts them as the center subject matter of her canvas. Her canvases are a first class lesson in fine art representation.

​”That is why I paint us! We are here. We exist. who wouldn’t want to see themselves? When you look around, and they can relate. The pieces look like them or their uncle or cousin. It’s important. Sometimes I paint in silence and never say anything for hours. I’ll just speak with my paintbrush,” says Jessica Strahan.

Strahan’s work hangs throughout the city of New Orleans and throughout the world. It can be found in restaurants, museums, homes and in murals downtown. She has been interested in art since she was a child.

Some of the most striking qualities of Jessica’s paintings exude a breathtaking solemnity and a quiet strength. She accomplishes her mission of art by using bold color, using vibrancy to highlight darker skin tones and stereotypically African bone structure.

One of her favorite colors to use is blue. Painting with the blues is something Jessica has done all her life. Painting is what helped her make it.

“I went through a mixture of all type of feelings when I was younger. I decided to paint about it. I experienced almost being shot, at 14 years of age and witnessing a murder. I don’t know how I would have survived without art. Art is my prayer,” says Jessica.

Jessica’s art can represent all that there is to be “blue” about in inner city communities across the world. Instability, insecurity, inequality and a lack of community safety are societal concerns that come through in the soul-bearing eyes of Jessica’s subject matter. The haunting eyes is what draws many to her paintings.

Despite the hardship, Jessica also paints to preserve the feeling of old community structure and culture in New Orleans. She paints for her own healing, her own joy and for little black girls who grow up in spite of society pressure, just like herself.

“I don’t know how to describe the way I feel if I can’t have creative freedom or freedom period. I heal through art. It’s my healing process and this is how I share my story,” says Jessica.