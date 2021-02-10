NextInLine campaign tells stories of inspiration during Black History Month

NEW ORLEANS— “Camelback Ventures is a national accelerator based right here in New Orleans that helps entrepreneurs of color and women access more funding, and better access to opportunity. We do that through what we call the 3 C’s of capital, connections, and coaching,” explains Kelli Saulny, Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Saulny further explains that their goal is to help young businesses expand, “We work with early stage entrepreneurs. These are people who may be in business, but they are looking to scale and grow.”

Kelli Saulny, Camelback Ventures Director of Strategic Partnerships (WGNO-TV)

For Black History Month the non-profit is rolled out its #nextinline social media campaign as a way for everyone to share the story of those that have made an impact.

Saulny says, “We’re asking everybody to upload a photo of someone who’s made a positive impact in your life as well as how you plan to make an impact in the future. We’ve gotten tremendous gifts from our ancestors, our elders, from our mentors, community leaders. All gifts we can use to build upon with collective power to change things in a more equitable manner.”



Click here to participate in the #nextinline campaign.