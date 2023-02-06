NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans woman is being recognized by the national organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) for her work of shattering social barriers and combatting homelessness in the Big Easy.

Highlighted in GLAAD’s newest episode of its video series “Changemakers,” House of Tulip co-director Mariah Moore highlights her experience as a Black trans woman who went from struggling in the foster care system to surviving as a homeless person in New Orleans.

However, Moore’s story thankfully did not end there.

She tells us of the origins of House of Tulip (“Trans United Leading Intersectional Progress”), a non-profit that prides itself in providing zero-barrier housing, case management, linkage to care, and community programming to trans and gender nonconforming people in need.

“I wasn’t given any type of encouragement because nobody expected us to go on to do anything other than those stereotypes they put on us,” said Moore.

