CHALMETTE, La. (BRPROUD) — About 15 minutes from New Orleans, you will find a place that holds an important part in American and Black history.

With Black History Month starting on February 1, we take a look at the role that the “Free Men of Color” played in the Battle of New Orleans.

On January 8, 1815, the Battle of New Orleans took place at the Chalmette Battlefield.

At the beginning of the battle, General Andrew Jackson had around 4,500 troops at his disposal, a full 3,000 less than the oncoming British Army, according to History.com.

Among the soldiers serving under General Jackson were the First and Second Battalions of Free Men of Color.

According to the Louisiana State Museum, there were more than six hundred men in the two battalions.

Those soldiers had a role in what has been called a “resounding American victory at the Battle of New Orleans,” according to nps.gov.

If you would like to learn more about the Battle of New Orleans and the First and Second Battalions of Free Men of Color, visit Chalmette Battlefield at 1 Battlefield Rd.