NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Cato Alexander, was an enslaved man in New York. In the 1800’s he was one of the first black bartenders in the country and one of his most famous clients was George Washington. Alexander was opening the door for many that came after him.

Jessica Robinson is the owner of Justini Cocktails, the hottest new bar in New Orleans. She is a proud graduate of Southern University and A&M College.

Over the years, Jessica has worked with some very high profile companies, saying, “I’ve worked with Nike. During the pandemic, I worked with Google. I did something for the NAACP where we did a cocktail demonstration. During the pandemic, that is how I kept my brand going.”

Many people come to the bar to recharge after a grueling day at work or at home. That mental strain is often compounded for African American women.

“I feel like our role as bartenders, is to make you feel comfortable, pour your favorite cocktail and to listen. Especially for black women. I feel like we have so much on our shoulders. We are strong all throughout the day,” says Robinson.

Jessica Robinson uses her craft to fight for women’s rights. To honor historic black women and women in general, she came up with two cocktails named after amazing and world-changing women of New Orleans.

“I named my brown sugared old fashioned after Oretha Castle Haley, the late activist who was part of C.O.R.E, the NAACP, and a freedom rider. Many don’t know that she was also a bartender. I felt that she was like brown sugar because she fought for women’s rights and civil rights in general. I felt like that cocktail fit her perfectly. “

“I named the lavender French 75 after Leah Chase because she gave a gentle touch, but she was very powerful. She used her cooking and her restaurant as a meeting place for the civil rights movement and I am forever grateful that she did.”

Today Jessica aspires to keep inspiring young women of color who want be business owners, saying, “I fell in love with the bar back in college. I like listening to good music and helping people forget about the hardship of life.” To learn more about Robinson and Justini Cocktails, click here.

