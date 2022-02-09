NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Jimez Alexander plays Dr. Chet Simkens in the play Fly, “You know how we tell our sons that they can’t be just as good as the white man, but they have to be better? We’ll these men did it and I get to show that through Chet.”

‘Fly’ is currently running at the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center. It’s the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, the African American flying aces of World War II. Tommye Myrick is the director says that the telling of of the story of the black soldier experience is important.

Myrick says, “If people do not know what you have contributed to the liberties of this country, then of course they have no respect for your presence.”

Running concurrently with ‘Fly’ is a poignant photo exhibit called Souls of Valor featuring black men and women who served in different branches of the military. The exhibit is the work of 4 local photographers.

Donald Jones Jr. portrays Oscar in Fly and also serves as choreographer. His research of the airmen helped inform his performance

“What I learned was the camaraderie of these men, and how they really had to depend on each other to make it through. And they had to get to know each other deeply in order to really be able to get to the level of strength and intelligence to be able to fly these planes and to not be bogged down with things that were held against them,” said Jones Jr.

According to Myrick, Fly is an American story for everyone, “They need to know that our story is their story and intertwined.”

Click here for information and tickets to ‘Fly’ and Souls of Valor.