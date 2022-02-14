Congo Square, NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over 12.5 million people were enslaved during the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. One of the greatest contributions of Africans to the United States is syncopated rhythm. I went on a search to recover a piece of myself and music led the way.

My Story began last September, when my cousins and I followed a family bloodline that led us to West Africa. We found ourselves in the Ghanaian city of Accra. In the spirit of the adinkra symbol Sankofa; all three of us regained a bit of our own identity. Over our days spent, we ate many roasted tilapia, saw wild elephants, experienced a sobering trip to coastal castles of the enslaved and shopped in one of the largest free markets in the world.

By the time the trip was over, I had purchased a Kpanlogo, a traditional barrel drum from that region of Ghana. My mission was to pay homage to those in my ancestry who were enslaved by bringing my drum to Congo Square in New Orleans and taking part of a drumming tradition that is over 300 years old.

My first step was to learn how to play the drum. My coworker and friend Lebron Joseph introduced me to the legendary professional percussionist, Baba Luther Gray.

Gray explained to me that in may West African cultures, “through the drums they speak their language! African languages are tonal languages. This tradition is something many African Americans carry with us in church, and in contemporary music and culture; it’s called a call and response. New Orleans is a very African city. As a matter of a fact, the music we play, for instance the second line rhythm!”

Over the course of an early morning, I was taught how to resonate my drum and find the bass, tone and slap of the drum.

Come Sunday, I was walking into the sacred space of Congo Square. The tradition of the Congo Square drum circle lives on every Sunday afternoon. I apprehensively approached scores of musicians at the height of their craft. Everyone from Bill Summers, Herlin Riley, Jason Marsalis and others attended.

Before the morning was over, I found my courage in child, who walked up to me and played my drum. I knew then it was now or never. I pulled the kente cloth case off the drum and played it. I was realizing my percussion aspirations and desires (me normally being a woodwind saxophonist.)

It was an experience I’ll never forget full of pulsating rhythms resonating within my spirit.