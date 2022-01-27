NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In recognition of Black History Month, ABC News presents two primetime specials and network-wide coverage featuring exclusive interviews, in-depth profiles, and a celebration of Black culture.

Coverage begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 on ABC at 7 p.m .and 8 p.m.

ABC News’ groundbreaking “Soul of a Nation” returns with the special “Screen Queens Rising,” exploring how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture.

“While we remain dedicated to telling the impactful and important stories around the Black community all year long, ABC News will provide special coverage throughout February to salute Black excellence,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News.

“We will celebrate and honor Black culture across all programs and platforms, taking an in-depth look at issues past and present while spotlighting those who have overcome significant obstacles and paved the way for a better future, ”she added.

PRIMETIME SPECIALS:

‘Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising,’ Exploring the Cultural Impact of Black Actresses, Airs Thursday, Feb. 3 (7:00 – 8:00 p.m.) on ABC.

‘Soul of a Nation Presents: X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice,’ a Profile of Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Airs Thursday, Feb. 3 (8:00 – 9:00 p.m.) on ABC.