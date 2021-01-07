Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Mardi Gras 2021
Moving New Orleans Forward
Get FUELED
Newsfeed Now
Wheel of Justice
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Video Game News
Dr. Rachel
Top Stories
Unrestrained Passenger Dies in Terrebonne Parish Crash
Top Stories
Man says San Diego woman killed in Capitol siege was his wife
US Capitol has seen violence in its 220- year history, but not like this
Senator claims family home was targeted by Antifa; activists say it was a candlelight vigil
Video
US Capitol Police say reports of officer death not accurate
Sports
Friday Night Football
Sports Zone
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
High School Sports
College Football
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels
Top Stories
What are the odds? Saints vs Bears NFL betting analysis
Video
Top Stories
Kamara hints at return set for Sunday’s Wild Card game
Rodgers leads Pack to top of NFC after draft disappointment
Preseason All-America Honors Continue To ROLL In For Olthoff
Favored Saints brace for Bears team with ‘nothing to lose’
Video
Weather
Weather and Science for Kids
Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Keep Calm and Carry Out NOLA
BBB Accredited Business Listing
Destination Louisiane
Eat Local
Coats for Kids
Help The Community
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home for the Holidays
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
From the bottom of the movie biz to the Oscars for Hannah Beachler
Video