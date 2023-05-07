What do people drive the most and least in each state?

(iSeeCars) — SUVs have steadily grown in popularity to become the nation’s most popular vehicle type. But how popular are SUVs compared to other vehicle categories across the country? Or do some states prefer pickup trucks or traditional passenger cars?

Most Popular Vehicle Type By State – iSeeCars State Dominant Vehicle Type SUVs Cars Trucks Minivans Alabama SUVs 41.3% 35.6% 20.3% 2.2% Alaska SUVs 46.9% 22.8% 26.4% 3.0% Arizona Cars 38.6% 40.9% 17.1% 2.7% Arkansas SUVs 42.8% 30.1% 24.3% 2.3% California Cars 37.6% 47.2% 11.7% 2.6% Colorado SUVs 48.7% 28.9% 19.3% 2.1% Connecticut SUVs 49.0% 37.1% 10.6% 2.2% Delaware SUVs 45.3% 37.3% 13.5% 2.9% Florida SUVs 41.9% 40.4% 13.8% 2.8% Georgia SUVs 41.7% 39.2% 15.7% 2.6% Hawaii Cars 37.3% 42.0% 15.3% 4.5% Idaho SUVs 41.0% 25.9% 29.8% 2.5% Illinois SUVs 47.1% 35.3% 12.9% 3.7% Indiana SUVs 44.7% 34.5% 16.0% 4.0% Iowa SUVs 45.2% 25.3% 24.4% 4.1% Kansas SUVs 43.2% 31.5% 21.1% 3.4% Kentucky SUVs 42.8% 31.3% 21.8% 3.5% Louisiana SUVs 40.8% 33.0% 23.9% 1.8% Maine SUVs 48.8% 23.4% 25.0% 2.2% Maryland SUVs 44.7% 40.0% 11.3% 3.1% Massachusetts SUVs 50.3% 33.6% 12.5% 2.2% Michigan SUVs 53.1% 24.2% 18.7% 3.3% Minnesota SUVs 49.6% 25.2% 20.7% 3.7% Mississippi SUVs 39.6% 35.2% 23.0% 1.8% Missouri SUVs 43.8% 32.8% 18.8% 3.9% Montana SUVs 45.2% 17.4% 34.7% 2.1% Nebraska SUVs 44.8% 25.7% 24.2% 4.5% Nevada Cars 41.5% 41.2% 14.0% 2.7% New Hampshire SUVs 45.6% 27.3% 19.3% 2.1% New Jersey SUVs 49.4% 38.3% 8.2% 2.6% New Mexico SUVs 40.0% 34.1% 23.0% 2.4% New York SUVs 54.2% 30.3% 12.1% 2.5% North Carolina SUVs 42.5% 37.6% 16.0% 2.9% North Dakota SUVs 46.5% 18.6% 31.6% 2.8% Ohio SUVs 44.7% 34.9% 15.8% 3.5% Oklahoma SUVs 43.2% 33.5% 19.9% 2.9% Oregon SUVs 43.5% 35.8% 16.9% 2.9% Pennsylvania SUVs 49.1% 32.3% 15.1% 2.7% Rhode Island SUVs 49.7% 33.2% 13.6% 2.2% South Carolina SUVs 42.8% 35.3% 18.5% 2.6% South Dakota SUVs 44.7% 22.5% 29.1% 3.1% Tennessee SUVs 43.1% 34.7% 18.8% 2.8% Texas SUVs 41.4% 36.1% 19.7% 2.1% Utah SUVs 40.8% 35.2% 19.9% 3.3% Vermont SUVs 47.9% 25.2% 24.2% 2.3% Virginia SUVs 42.0% 40.1% 13.7% 3.2% Washington SUVs 40.8% 37.7% 17.6% 2.8% West Virginia SUVs 47.0% 24.8% 25.5% 2.3% Wisconsin SUVs 47.5% 26.1% 21.2% 4.2% Wyoming SUVs 43.4% 17.4% 37.1% 1.6%

SUVs are the most popular vehicle type in 46 of 50 states, while cars account for the remaining four states.

Pickup trucks are not the most popular vehicle type in any state and have the highest share in Wyoming at 37.1 percent.

New York has the highest share of SUVs, which comprise 54.2 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

Passenger cars are the most popular vehicle type in states with temperate climates

California has the highest share of cars at 47.2 percent.

Hawaii is the state that has the lowest share of SUVs, but the vehicle still accounts for more than one-third of the state’s vehicles.

Hawaii and Nebraska tie for the highest share of minivans, at 4.5 percent.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 21 million used car sales from April 2022 through March 2023. The shares of trucks, SUVs, passenger cars (defined as sedans, coupes, convertibles, hatchbacks, and wagons), and minivans within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.

