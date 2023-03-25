(iSeeCars) — Although the new car supply chain is steadily improving, new cars continue to be priced well above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). A new iSeeCars study found that the average new car price is 8.8 percent over MSRP, and some vehicles are priced well above this average.

Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP Alabama Jeep Wrangler 24.1% $8,593 Alaska Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.5% $12,640 Arizona Porsche Macan 29.1% $16,914 Arkansas Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.0% $12,209 California Genesis GV70 29.3% $12,767 Colorado Genesis GV70 30.1% $12,933 Connecticut Jeep Wrangler 25.4% $9,285 Delaware Cadillac CT5-V 34.7% $19,453 Florida Lexus RX 350h 25.6% $12,528 Georgia Mercedes-Benz G-Class 44.6% $76,594 Hawaii Genesis GV70 31.3% $13,794 Idaho Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.4% $12,360 Illinois Genesis GV70 28.4% $12,191 Indiana Genesis GV70 32.9% $14,100 Iowa Jeep Wrangler 26.6% $9,428 Kansas Genesis GV70 25.5% $12,113 Kentucky Genesis GV70 29.5% $12,645 Louisiana Jeep Wrangler 25.0% $8,549 Maine Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 29.9% $12,182 Maryland Genesis GV70 26.5% $12,064 Massachusetts Porsche Taycan 30.4% $28,716 Michigan Mercedes-Benz GLB 24.0% $9,840 Minnesota Genesis GV70 27.6% $11,843 Mississippi Jeep Wrangler 30.6% $10,316 Missouri Genesis GV70 29.5% $12,640 Montana Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 33.1% $13,344 Nebraska Genesis GV70 31.2% $13,375 Nevada Ford Maverick 27.6% $7,424 New Hampshire Genesis GV70 28.2% $12,562 New Jersey Genesis GV70 25.7% $11,716 New Mexico Jeep Wrangler 28.7% $9,838 New York Genesis GV70 26.4% $12,154 North Carolina Genesis GV70 26.7% $11,447 North Dakota Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.6% $11,489 Ohio Genesis GV70 27.0% $11,616 Oklahoma Genesis GV70 29.3% $13,401 Oregon Chevrolet Camaro 27.9% $9,953 Pennsylvania Porsche Taycan 28.1% $26,724 Rhode Island Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.0% $11,046 South Carolina Genesis GV70 31.2% $13,624 South Dakota Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 18.6% $8,800 Tennessee Jeep Wrangler 27.6% $9,829 Texas Porsche Taycan 30.6% $27,771 Utah Genesis GV70 30.1% $12,917 Vermont Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.0% $11,866 Virginia Genesis GV70 29.3% $12,969 Washington Genesis GV70 27.2% $11,942 West Virginia Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 29.0% $12,548 Wisconsin Genesis GV70 27.5% $11,786 Wyoming Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 23.3% $10,642

The Genesis GV70 luxury compact SUV is the vehicle with the highest dealer markup in the most states with 22.

The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which is priced 44.6 percent above MSRP in Georgia.

Luxury SUVs are the most represented vehicle type, accounting for the highest marked-up vehicles in 29 states.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.

More from iSeeCars:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 12 million new car sales from February 2022 through February 2023. The average list prices of new cars, as well as the average of their MSRPs, were aggregated by month, as well as by body style and model. Heavy-duty vehicles and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. The differences between average prices and average MSRP were expressed as percentage differences.

About iSeeCars

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $372 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Cars With the Highest Dealer Markups by State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.