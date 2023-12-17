(iSeeCars) – Coupes are considered sportier than their sedan counterparts, sacrificing interior space and passenger capacity in the name of style. Commonly used for sports cars and premium luxury cars, the coupe bodystyle originally had just two doors, but the definition has widened to include four-door vehicles and even SUVs. Whether it’s a two-door luxury car or a sporty SUV, the common denominator among vehicles classified as coupes is their sloping roofline.

If you want to forgo the practicality of a sedan in favor of a stylish yet more cramped coupe, we have named the best coupes to choose from. We’ve ranked coupes across multiple categories based on their iSeeCars quality score that takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Best Coupes: Luxury Cars

Luxury cars typically come in multiple bodystyles including sedans, hatchbacks, coupes, or convertibles. These are the best luxury coupes for drivers who want a premium, yet sporty ride.

The best luxury coupe is the Audi A5, which is a small and sporty luxury car that comes standard with a 261-horsepower turbo-four engine and all-wheel drive. Along with the coupe, it’s also available as a convertible or as a sportback four-door hatchback. The A5 comes standard with a panoramic sunroof and tri-zone climate control, LED headlights, and a power trunk lid. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. The A5 gets respectable gas mileage, with an estimated 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe earns the second spot, while a pair of Lexus vehicles earn the third and fourth spots including the Lexus RC 300 and the Lexus LC 500. The Lexus RC 300 small luxury car is only offered in the coupe bodystyle and comes standard with a 241-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder, while a more powerful 260-horsepower V6 is also available for added power. The Lexus LC 500 is a sporty midsize car that more closely resembles a sports car than a luxury car. It has two powertrain options including a 471-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine and a 354-horsepower hybrid.

Best Coupes: Luxury Cars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score 1 Audi A5 8.9 2 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 8.2 3 Lexus LC 500 8.1 4 Lexus RC 300 8.0 5 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 7.9 6 BMW 4 Series 7.8 7 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 7.8 8 Lexus RC 350 7.7 9 BMW 2 Series 7.2

Best Coupes: Sports Cars

When you hear the term “coupe,” sports cars often come to mind. If you want a high-performance vehicle, these are the best sports coupes to choose from.

The Ford Mustang ranks first. The Mustang’s simple and robust rear-wheel drive platform and durable engine options endure the use and abuse of both fun and functional car shoppers. The Mustang comes standard with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. There are three V8 engine choices, including two 5.0-liter V8s with 460 horsepower or 480 horsepower in the GT or Mach 1, respectively. There’s also a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 with 760 horsepower offered in the Shelby GT500.

The second-ranked best sports car coupe is the Chevrolet Camaro, which is available as a coupe or a convertible. The Camaro has four engine choices ranging from its standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The Camaro is praised for its responsive steering and swift acceleration. With an MSRP starting at $25,000, the Camaro provides a relatively affordable option for sports car ownership.

Next is another American classic, the Dodge Challenger. The Challenger comes standard with a powerful 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 303 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque. Considered both a sports car and a muscle car, the Challenger offers some of the most powerful engines on the market, including five V8 options ranging from 375 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque to its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 with 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque.

Best Coupes: Sports Cars – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score 1 Ford Mustang 8.3 2 Chevrolet Camaro 7.9 3 Dodge Challenger 7.9 4 Subaru BRZ 7.8 5 Nissan 370Z 7.6

Best Coupes: Luxury Sports Cars

The next group of coupes combine both the sophistication of luxury cars and the performance of sports cars. Here are the best luxury sports car coupes.

The iconic German sports car, the Porsche 911 performance coupe, earns the top spot. The Porsche 911 has an upscale interior with a 10.9-inch touch screen infotainment system. It’s base engine is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six with 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. Four additional engines are available, topping out with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six with 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The 911 can reach 197 mph with an automatic transmission or 199 mph with its standard manual gearbox.

The classic American sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette ranks second. Redesigned for 2020, the mid-engine Corvette comes with one potent engine across all trims: a 6.2-liter V8 with 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet or torque. The upgraded exhaust package bumps up the performance to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The Corvette is a luxury sports car that provides a supercar driving experience, adding to its popularity.

A pair of Audis earn the next two spots: the Audi TT and the Audi S5. The front-wheel drive Audi TT is an elegant sports car with refined road manners. It is relatively quiet and comfortable and achieves better fuel economy than most vehicles in its class. The Audi TT has a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The Audi S5 is the performance version of the Audi A5 small luxury car. The Audi S5 has a sophisticated interior with a lot of high-end materials and comes standard with leather upholstery and power-adjustable heated front seats. The Audi S5 has a 349-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine that can reach 155 mph.

Best Coupes: Luxury Sports Cars – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score 1 Porsche 911 8.5 2 Chevrolet Corvette 8.1 3 Audi TT 7.9 4 Audi S5 7.9 5 Nissan GT-R 7.8 6 Lexus RC F 7.8 7 Audi TTS 7.6 8 Porsche 718 Cayman 7.6 9 Audi RS 5 7.3 10 BMW M4 7.3

Bottom Line:

If you’re in the market for a new car and have your heart set on a coupe, there are a number of vehicles to choose from. Whether you want a chic luxury car or a sports car, there is a coupe to suit your needs.

