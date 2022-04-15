(Green Car Reports) — A day after parent Hyundai released an updated EV plan, Kia released its own revised plan with some noteworthy new models—including an electric pickup truck.

The plan calls for “a dedicated electric pickup truck and a strategic model for emerging markets,” as well as an “entry-level” EV, according to a Kia press release. They’ll be among 14 new EVs Kia plans to launch globally by 2027, compared to previous plans for 11 models by 2025.

Kia also confirmed that the EV9 SUV, which was first shown in concept form at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, is scheduled to launch in 2023. The EV9 will be the first Kia model to feature over-the-air (OTA) update capability, a “feature on-demand” function that will require customers to selectively purchase software-based features, and will debut a driver-assist system called AutoMode, the automaker said.

The automaker also plans to ramp up not only the number of electric models but overall EV sales volumes. Its goal is to take annual sales from the current 160,000 units to 807,000 units in 2026 and 1.2 million units in 2030.

Kia’s EV push starts with the EV6 crossover, which is just starting to arrive in United States showrooms. And provided you don’t count reports of surcharges from dealerships, it’s easier to buy an EV6 than a Hyundai Ioniq 5, which uses the same E-GMP platform and was timed to launch alongside the Kia.