The U.S. sale and aftersale services for Rimac’s Nevera electric hypercar and future models from the Croatian company will soon be performed by an established outlet thanks to a new arrangement with Volkswagen Group of America.

In the arrangement, signed during last month’s 2023 Monterey Car Week and announced on Wednesday, VW Group of America will become the official importer of Rimac vehicles in the U.S.

The move isn’t a surprise as Rimac’s car division is one half of the Bugatti Rimac partnership, which is 45% owned by Volkswagen Group, and VW Group of America already serves as the official importer for Bugatti vehicles.

As part of the new arrangement, Sascha Doering, the chief operating officer of Bugatti America, will take on an expanded role that will encompass the Rimac brand.

Mate Rimac

“For both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, the U.S. is the strongest single market in the world, so it’s important that we curate a sales and ownership experience befitting the extraordinary cars that we’re delivering to customers,” Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac’s CEO, said in a statement.

Rimac’s Nevera is the sole model currently offered by the Croatian company. It isn’t clear whether additional model lines are planned, though the company has previously hinted that it wants to stick with a single hypercar line to serve as a showcase of technologies from its Rimac Group parent, a leading supplier of EV technology to the wider automotive industry.

Bugatti on the other hand has multiple models in the pipeline. In addition to the Chiron it currently offers, the company on occasion launches low-volume models, such as the upcoming Bolide track car and Mistral roadster. Bugatti is also working on a successor to the Chiron that will be revealed next year ahead of the start of production in 2026.

