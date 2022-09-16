The Lexus IS sport sedan enters the 2023 model year with only minor tweaks, though there’s a new Special Appearance Package available for the IS 350 F Sport and IS 500 F Sport Premium. It sees the latter adopt a striking shade of orange paint called Molten Pearl.

The IS 350 features a new F Sport Design grade, which adds the exterior styling details of the IS 350 F Sport model to the regular sedan. Anyone upgrading to the IS 350 F Sport receives a Handling Package, which adds an adaptive suspension, a drive mode selector with custom modes, and a Torsen limited-slip rear differential (rear-wheel-drive models only). A set of 19-inch BBS wheels in black can also be added to this package.

There’s also the Special Appearance Package for the IS 350 F Sport that adds a gray exterior paint called Incognito, in combination with a black hood and roof. Black is also used for the interior trim. The package also includes 19-inch Enkei wheels with a dark finish. Just 480 units of the Special Appearance Package will be available to IS 350 F Sport buyers.

2023 Lexus IS 350 F Sport

Further up is the IS 500 F Sport. This grade gets the 19-inch Enkei wheels as standard, with black 19-inch BBS wheels available as an alternative.

The Special Appearance Package for the IS 500 F Sport is limited to the better-equipped IS 500 F Sport Premium and includes a black interior, plus floor mat accents and a key wrap color-matched to the Molten Pearl exterior. Only 150 units will be available.

There’s been no change to the powertrains of the IS lineup for 2023. The range starts off with a 241-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the IS 300, a 311-hp 3.5-liter V-6 in the IS 350 F Sport, and a 472-hp 5.0-liter V-8 in the IS 500 F Sport. Drive is to the rear wheels only as standard, though all-wheel drive can be added to the IS 300 and IS 350 F Sport. An 8-speed automatic is the transmission for rear-wheel-drive models and a 6-speed is fitted to those with all-wheel drive.

The IS comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, though a more practical 10.3-inch touchscreen is available on vehicles equipped with navigation or the Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package.

The 2023 IS goes on sale in the fall. Full pricing is listed below:

2022 Lexus IS 300 – $40,585

2022 Lexus IS 300 AWD – $42,585

2022 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Design – $43,660

2022 Lexus IS 350 F Sport – $44,910

2022 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Design AWD – $45,660

2022 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD – $46,910

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport – $58,270

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Premium – $62,770

All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

Related Articles