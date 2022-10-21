BMW has just launched its first M3 Touring high-performance wagon, but might we also see the M5 receive the long-roof treatment?

There’s a redesigned M5 sedan currently in the works, and the boss of the BMW M division, Frank van Meel, has teased there might be a wagon variant showing up eventually when asked recently by Car Buzz whether the new M5 might spawn an M5 Touring.

“We’ll see,” he said. “Keep your eyes open, and if you see something like that on the Nürburgring, we’re going to do it.”

His mention of the Nürburgring is a reference to the prototype testing that takes place on the German racetrack. Prototypes for M5 sedan have already been spotted on the ‘Ring.

There have been two M5 Tourings in the past, based on the E34 M5 of the late ’80s/early ’90s and E60 M5 of the ’00s, so BMW is not averse to the idea of a more practical M5. But with the M3 Touring ruled out for U.S. sale, what might the chances be of the M5 Touring reaching these shores?

When asked by Car Buzz about demand for wagons in the U.S., van Meel said more and more dealers and customers are asking for one, and this is being taken into consideration. This trend hasn’t been unnoticed by BMW M rivals Audi Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG. Audi’s RS 6 Avant wagon was finally brought over for the 2021 model year, and Mercedes sold its last AMG E 63 wagon here, in range-topping S guise.

BMW has some time to make a decision. The new M5 is only expected to start sales in 2024. It is expected to come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a V-8 with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. The same setup features in the new 2023 XM, and will deliver 735 hp in a planned XM Red Label range-topping grade.

