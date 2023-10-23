A redesigned Mini Countryman is set to reach U.S. showrooms next fall, and will offer buyers a choice of electric or gas powertrains for the first time.

Mini has only shown the electric version of the Countryman, which is known as the Countryman Electric. It will initially be offered in base E and sporty SE grades.

The base grade will come with a 66.5-kwh battery and a single-motor front-wheel-drive powertrain good for 188 hp. The SE will use the same battery but upgrade to a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain good for 308 hp. Mini said owners of the SE can expect 0-62 mph acceleration in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph.

No EPA range estimates for for the redesigned Mini have been published but DC fast charging at rates of up to 130 kw will be supported, Mini has confirmed. This will enable a 10-80% charge to be completed in less than 30 minutes, according to the automaker.

2025 Mini Countryman SE 2025 Mini Countryman SE 2025 Mini Countryman SE

A new generation of the high-performance John Cooper Works Countryman is also planned, though it will be powered by a gas engine, at least initially. This model will likely pack even more than the Countryman SE’s 308 hp.

Features confirmed for the SE grade include LED headlights, wheels measuring up to 20 inches in diameter, an ambience packing with unique lighting and sound options, and various electronic driver-assist features. One of these is a new hands-free mode for traveling in a single lane on highway-like roads. The system still requires the driver to monitor at all times and only functions at speeds of up to 37 mph.

Both the electric- and gas-powered Countrymans are based on the same FAAR platform from Mini’s BMW Group parent. Production of both versions is also being handled at the same plant in Regensburg, Germany. The plant also builds FAAR-based BMW models like the latest X1, a close cousin of the Countryman. A new BMW X2 will also be built at the plant.

Mini also has a redesigned Cooper hatch due for 2025. There will be electric and gas-powered versions, though timing for the U.S. market hasn’t been announced. The gas-powered Cooper is expected to arrive next year. The electric version will likely follow around 2026, when it starts production at Mini’s plant in the U.K. alongside an electric subcompact crossover to be called the Aceman.

