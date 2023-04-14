Porsche has provided a teaser look at its updated Cayenne, which is set to debut next week at the 2023 Shanghai auto show.

Sales will follow later this year, with the updated mid-size SUV due as a 2024 model.

The update is one of the most significant for an existing model, according to Porsche, and will help keep the vehicle fresh as a fourth-generation, fully electric Cayenne is planned for launch around 2026. Porsche is expected to sell the gas version alongside the electric newcomer for a short period.

The update will touch upon several key areas including the powertrain, chassis, exterior styling, and cabin. Porsche in March revealed the new interior design, which adopts a fully digital dash similar to what’s used in the Taycan electric car. Gone are the current model’s analog gauges, in favor of a a 12.7-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s also a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and an available 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger.

2024 Porsche Cayenne 2024 Porsche Cayenne

For the exterior, a new teaser shot reveals headlights with a flatter, more angular shape that’s also similar to the design used on the Taycan. The headlights are Porsche’s latest matrix LED design, featuring four individual projectors instead of the single main unit on the current Cayenne range. Porsche said the new lights deliver a more precise light pattern as well as double the brightness of the current version.

In the chassis department, Porsche will make adaptive dampers standard across the range. Larger diameter tires will also help improve comfort and grip levels.

It isn’t clear what updates Porsche has planned for the powertrains, though rumors say the Cayenne S will drop the current twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 in favor of Porsche’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. Typically, Porsche dials up the horsepower on most grades with its updates, so powertrain tweaks in other grades are also likely.

2024 Porsche Cayenne prototype

The lineup currently tops out with the Turbo S E-Hybrid grade, which is rated at a stout 670 hp. While the Cayenne Coupe has a new Turbo GT grade with a twin-turbo V-8 that delivers 631 hp on its own, it isn’t clear if this grade will make it into the regular Cayenne lineup.

The Cayenne Coupe is also due to be updated alongside the regular SUV.

The Shanghai auto show starts April 18.

