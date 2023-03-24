The 2024 Mini Cooper Clubman will mark the last model year for the Mini wagon body style and its quirky split rear doors.

Mini confirmed Tuesday that it will send off the Clubman with a Final Edition model limited to 1,969 units, referencing the introductory year of the first-generation Clubman. Introducing the split rear doors, a feature more commonly seen on vans than wagons, the original Clubman also featured a stretched wheelbase compared to the original Mini. Production lasted through 1981.

The Clubman returned in 2007 under BMW’s stewardship of the Mini brand, again with split rear doors, but also with full-size doors only on the driver side, and a smaller reverse-opening rear door, similar to extended-cab pickup trucks, on the passenger side.

2024 Mini Cooper S Clubman Final Edition

The current, third-generation Clubman was unveiled in 2015 and went on sale as a 2016 model. This time it got a proper set of four doors, plus the split rear doors, essentially making it a six-door wagon. It spawned a 228-hp John Cooper Works model, which was later upgraded to 301 hp.

Mini’s Final Edition Clubman is based on the Cooper S version, meaning you get a 2.0-liter turbo-4 producing 189 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque. While Mini has brought back manual transmissions for some models, the Clubman is expected to stick with a 7-speed automatic to the end. Both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive will be available in at least some markets, although it’s unclear if that will apply in the U.S.

2024 Mini Cooper S Clubman Final Edition

The Final Edition is mainly distinguished by cosmetic changes, including Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black, and Melting Silver paint colors with copper exterior trim and stripes, a “one of 1,969” badge on the C-pillar, and 18-inch wheels in a unique design. The interior features brown leather upholstery with fabric inserts and contrast piping, “Final Edition” door-sill plates, and green and copper trim pieces. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

Like many automakers, Mini’s future product plans focus more on electric crossover SUVs than quirky wagons. A redesigned Countryman will arrive this year, followed by a smaller electric crossover based on the Aceman concept. That model is expected to arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model, possibly with a different name. Mini plans to launch is final gas car in 2025, and eventually sell only EVs.

