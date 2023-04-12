(Our Auto Expert) — The 2023 Dodge Hornet is set to shake up the compact utility vehicle segment, offering enthusiasts a gateway to the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle with its unmistakable styling and impressive performance. The Hornet delivers best-in-class performance from its two models, each featuring a dedicated powertrain and standard all-wheel drive.

The Hornet R/T performance hybrid, which is the first-ever electrified performance vehicle from Dodge, boasts 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful utility vehicle in the segment. It offers over 30 miles of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, making it powerful and eco-friendly.

The Hornet GT is fueled by the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder, and debuts as the segment’s most powerful gas engine at 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s the industry’s quickest, fastest, and most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000, making it a great value for performance enthusiasts.

Both models offer Sport Mode, which sharpens the throttle, optimizes upshifts, tightens steering, and activates the electronic limited-slip differential, making for a thrilling driving experience. The R/T also offers three hybrid driving modes: Hybrid, Electric, and E-Save.

The Hornet’s muscular design is typical of Dodge’s styling language, with a hood that features integrated heat extractors, a ‘mail slot’-style grille opening, and a vehicle-width taillamp with a center-illuminated Dodge Rhombi logo. The interior aligns with the driver-centric cockpit feel of the entire Dodge vehicle lineup, with center stack controls, display screens, and HVAC vents that are angled toward the driver.

The Hornet’s dynamic driving features set it apart from the competition, including Koni shocks, Brembo four-piston brake calipers, and dynamic torque vectoring, all of which optimize suspension, braking, steering, and handling performance. Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts from Dodge are available through Dodge Power Brokers dealers for those looking to add even more power.

Inside the Hornet is a technologically advanced, driver-centric user experience with a best-in-class 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster screen and a 10.25-inch central display. Both screens deliver over 22.5 inches of in-vehicle display screen space. The Android-based Uconnect 5 infotainment system is easy to use. It has features like wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, dual-connected phone profile support, access to vehicle settings, and even Amazon Alexa integration.

The Hornet also offers available Level 2 autonomy, including Intelligent Speed Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, and more. Dodge has spared no expense in making the Hornet a top-of-the-line performance vehicle.

The Hornet GT is available for orders now, with the Hornet R/T arriving in late spring 2023. The Hornet GT starts under $30,000, making it a great value for those looking for a high-performance compact utility vehicle.

In conclusion, the 2023 Dodge Hornet is a thrilling addition to the compact utility vehicle segment, offering best-in-class performance, muscular design, and cutting-edge technology. With the Hornet, enthusiasts have a gateway to the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle, which will surely bring a buzz to the segment.